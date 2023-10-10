Aperture, LLC: Aperture Partners With the AltaSeads Conservancy to Support Health of American Pacific Coastline

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in aquatics, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and Aquaillumination, is proud to announce a collaboration with the AltaSeads Conservancy non-profit organization.

AltaSeads Conservancy is a non-profit organization working to ensure the health and biodiversity of wild macroalgae ecosystems in the nearshore coastal zones of the American Pacific. Through scientific principles, technology, and resources for sustainable restoration and management of macroalgal beds and kelp forests, Altaseads is hoping to play a critical role in the fight against climate change and ocean pollution. Kelp forests support economically and ecologically important species of fish, mammals, and invertebrates by serving as feeding and breeding grounds.

In addition to maintaining seed banks of giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera), bull kelp (Nereocystis luetkeana), golden kombu (Laminaria farlowii) and ribbon kelp (Alaria marginata), AltaSeads is starting an initiative to restore, breed, farm and provide education related to the maintenance of natural and farmed kelp as part of the blue economy initiative. Located within the AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles campus, and arising from $11 million of Arpa-E, NOAA, Sea Grant, and WWF-funded research, this organization is well en route to lead kelp conservation efforts.

Aperture is providing an equipment donation to ensure AltaSeads has the most innovative technology on its mission. Aperture is also amplifying AltaSeads' work to create more awareness to the aquatics community.

"The fully programmable Radion G6 Pros by EcoTech Marine are supplying our tanks with ideal PAR and spectrum for growing kelp. And the AI Blade Refugium is giving a reliable source of red spectrum to our seedbank strains, all while the Neptune Systems Apex is monitoring the water parameters. This equipment is an incredible help to ensure our aquaculture systems run smoothly and efficiently for all of our kelp biomass bulking efforts for restoration, sporophyll induction or looking for specific traits on kelp sporophytes," said Michael Marty-Rivera of AltaSeads. "We are very excited by this partnership, as we are building up an organization to be a reliable source for stakeholders in the world of kelp."

Aperture Circle has partnered with organizations who are passionate about conserving the planet's most fragile ecosystems and is pleased to be able to assist work ensuring the survival of coastal macroalgae, also known as "the reefs of the West Coast."

"We're excited to be able to contribute to the work of AltaSeads," said Jay Sperandio, Vice President of Marketing at Aperture. "By supporting them by sharing their work with our passionate customers and supplying them with EcoTech, Neptune and Aquaillumination technology needed for their kelp farm and gene bank, we hope to further advance how the aquatics industry can bring support to worldwide conservation efforts and be part of the solution."

Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products in over 50 countries through an online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 130 million views. Through Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, Aperture offers products and resources needed to create thriving ecosystems. www.apetlife.com

AltaSeads Conservancy

AltaSeads Conservancy is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to ensure the health and biodiversity of wild macroalgae ecosystems in the nearshore coastal zones of the American Pacific. https://www.altaseadsconservancy.org

