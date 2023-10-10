If an organization does not achieve guaranteed metrics within the first year of implementing a Workhuman Social Recognition program, company will refund 100% of its fees*

Workhuman®,the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with and appreciate each other in the workplace, knows that strategic and pervasive employee recognition delivers profound results. The research backs it up; a 10,000-person company can save up to $16.1M in turnover costs annually, alongside extraordinary workforce productivity gains, by investing in recognition As a result, the company has introduced the Workhuman ROI Guarantee a market first for the HR technology sector. After the first year of a customer's Social Recognition program, Workhuman will refund the transaction fees collected if the customer does not achieve a significant increase in employee engagement or improvement in employee retention.

"With over 20 years' experience delivering break-through, measurable client outcomes, we've developed battle-tested best practices that give us absolute confidence we can guarantee results," said Tom Libretto, Workhuman President. "We know that employee recognition programs, when done correctly, not only increase engagement, reduce turnover, and improve productivity, but also strengthen overall organizational culture and elevate the employee experience. We're putting our money where our mouth is and risking our fees because we know that Workhuman Social Recognition programs deliver results, and we have the unique ability to measure and prove it."

How the ROI Guarantee works:

Clients launch a Social Recognition program, designed for success, using best-practice program design frameworks. Clients achieve program participation and activity levels. Workhuman's analytics team demonstrates achievement of pre-defined ROI metrics related to employee engagement and retention.

Workhuman's employee recognition and experience software is informed by over one billion data points derived from the interactions of millions of real, actual humans. Research shows that an employee recognition program can prevent $91.9M in lost productivity, $3.8M in unscheduled absences, and $2.8M in avoidable injuries, in addition to the millions saved in turnover costs annually.

Click here learn more about Workhuman's ROI Guarantee. For more information on how a Workhuman Social Recognition program can ignite unparalleled productivity and engagement, cultivate a magnetic workplace culture, and improve your company's bottom line, please visit: www.workhuman.com.

*Valid only for select new customers that sign contracts after October 10, 2023. Fees only include transaction fees that Workhuman collects throughout the first year of the customer's Social Recognition program.

About Workhuman:

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today's biggest human capital challenges including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry's best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through iQ, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, deploys solutions and services at scale and is committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment- their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com

