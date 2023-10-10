Arrow Electronics Supports Nonprofits To Extend Opportunities for Girls in STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / In celebration of International Day of the Girl in October, Arrow is furthering its commitment to extending STEM and enterprise education opportunities, especially for girls, by donating to nonprofits around the world that align with this mission.

The International Day of the Girl is an annual observance that began in 2012 as a global effort in championing girls' rights and breaking gender-based barriers for women. This year's theme calls attention to the disadvantages and disparities of millions of girls under 25-years-old who do not have access to the internet.1

Arrow is supporting nonprofits in the global STEM community to provide students with critical opportunities, resources, and tools to help them enter their desired professions and reach their career goals. This includes investing in programs that expand access to STEM education for girls, with an emphasis on instilling confidence and leadership skills.

"Just as we look to engage women in growing and advancing their careers at Arrow, we recognize our unique position to do the same for young girls in our communities," said Gretchen Zech, senior vice president and chief governance, sustainability, and human resources officer. "This includes inspiring them to join the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and builders."

Recently, Arrow contributed to the following STEM nonprofits:

FIRST Global, dedicated to inspiring leadership and innovation in youth from all nations by empowering them through education in STEM

STEM Next Opportunity Fund, supporting the Million Girls Moonshot initiative that seeks to engage one million more girls in STEM learning opportunities over the next five years

Penang Science Cluster, developing programs designed for female students to gain insight into the engineering and technology industry

Girls Go Circular, supporting schoolgirls to develop their digital and leadership skills while finding solutions for a sustainable future

Studies show that women remain underrepresented in STEM leadership positions when compared with their male counterparts, resulting in fewer role models and mentors for girls interested in pursuing STEM careers.

For more information on International Day of the Girl, visit https://www.un.org/en/observances/girl-child-day.

