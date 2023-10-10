PRISM Mediawire, LLC: Ethical Web AI Launches AI Seek 3.0 with Desktop Sync and Files US Patent for Real-Time Data Processing in AI Models

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI. (OTCQB:BBLR) - a front-runner in ethical technology determined to revolutionize the digital domain, has made two significant announcements that reflect its continued commitment to advancing the boundaries of artificial intelligence research and application.

First, the organization introduced AI Seek 3.0, now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. This upgraded version integrates an advanced desktop synchronization feature, utilizing a QR code mechanism comparable to established platforms such as WhatsApp. This enhancement underscores Ethical Web AI's dedication to improving user experience and system integration.

In parallel, the company is also addressing a longstanding challenge faced by foundational AI large language models: the constraint of processing queries beyond the contemporaneity of their training data. Models such as ChatGPT 4 and Claude 2 have historically been limited by the temporal scope of their training datasets. In a significant stride to mitigate this limitation, Ethical Web AI has filed and successfully had the US Patent Office accept a utility patent application, number 18376101, on October 3rd, 2023. This patent encompasses a groundbreaking methodology that allows AI models to handle queries necessitating real-time, up-to-date information, heralding a transformative shift in AI capabilities.

AI Seek 3.0: Advancements in Desktop Synchronization and Enhanced User Experience

Compared to its counterparts, such as ChatGPT 4.0, AI Seek offers a distinctive and refined user experience. To begin with, AI Seek prioritizes user anonymity. The platform does away with the need for a registration process, thereby augmenting user security and privacy. Moreover, the conversation outputs are rendered in HTML format. Each prompt-driven conversation is organized within its distinct web page, complete with dynamically generated hypertext links embedded within. This design not only elevates user interactivity but also facilitates effortless sharing across email, messaging applications, and social media platforms.

The introduction of desktop synchronization for AI Seek marks a pivotal evolution. This feature not only makes the platform conveniently accessible via a physical keyboard but also introduces a suite of export capabilities. Users can now seamlessly transition their AI-generated content to diverse formats, such as Microsoft Word, PDF, Text files, and standard HTML, through simple copy-paste mechanisms. Such advancements were, in large part, realized based on constructive feedback from our dedicated user base, pointing out a gap that platforms like ChatGPT 4.0 currently do not bridge.

For existing AI Seek users wishing to leverage this desktop integration, please visit https://desktop.aiseek.ai . Integration is as straightforward as scanning the provided QR Code with your AI Seek application.

Revolutionizing founder AI LLMs: Ethical Web AI. Files Patent to include contemporaneous data beyond training data limitations.

One of the most pronounced challenges with foundational AI models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT 4 and Anthropic's Claude 2, lies in their temporal limitations. Specifically, these models can only respond to queries within the purview of their last training data update - for ChatGPT 4, this is September 2021, and for Claude 2, it is early 2023. Consequently, real-time data queries, such as current stock prices, often yield a standard response indicating the model's inability to provide updated information.

Addressing this very limitation, Bubblr, Inc. has been at the forefront of pioneering a unique technological solution. Our approach entails the development of an internal AI LLM (large language model), trained using data from our AI Seek app. While the system is in its testing phase, preliminary results affirm its effectiveness. This leap in AI development was further acknowledged on October 3rd, 2023, when the US Patent Office accepted a utility patent detailing this innovative solution, assigning it the application ID 18376101.

The implications of this advancement are profound. For instance, while ChatGPT 4 may provide details on Queen Elizabeth II as the current UK monarch, the updated AI Seek version 4.0 furnishes information on King Charles III. Additionally, when prompted about specific stock details, AI Seek 4.0 can provide real-time data, as exemplified by the ZIM stock query "Current price, historical performance, dividend, market capitalization and more about ZIM stock.". Traditional foundation AI LLMs will say they are unable to answer the question, whereas AI Seek version 4.0, currently being tested, gives the following result (see ZIM example ).

A beta version of AI Seek 4.0 is slated for release later this month, potentially setting a new standard in AI's data contemporaneity.

A beta version of AI Seek version 4 will be released later this month.

Steve Morris, CTO and founder of Ethical Web AI, remarked: "AI Seek has consistently upheld unparalleled standards in the AI application realm, balancing both anonymity and cost-effectiveness. The integration of the Version 3.0 desktop synchronization further enhances its capabilities. But the true milestone is our recent USPTO utility patent submission, aimed at addressing the real-time data processing limitations inherent in all foundation AI LLMs. This strategic move not only positions AI Seek distinctly ahead of other models but also protects the intellectual property safeguarding this innovative feature."

About Ethical Web AI:

Ethical Web AI is an ethical technology company that is championing a new internet that is anonymous, safe and fair. We are producing unique intellectual property and technology that is made defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

Visit the new AI Seek website at: https://www.aiseek.ai/

For more information about our company and products, please visit our website at www.ethicalweb.ai

Media Contact:

Steve Morris

Bubblr, Inc.

(646) 814 7184

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company reserves the right to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Bubblr, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791548/ethical-web-ai-launches-ai-seek-30-with-desktop-sync-and-files-us-patent-for-real-time-data-processing-in-ai-models