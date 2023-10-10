Halberd Corporation: Hartman, CEO, and Dr. Felder, CTO of Halberd Corp, Featured on The Street Reports Podcast

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President and CEO William A. Hartman and Chief Technology Officer, Dr Mitchell S. Felder were recently interviewed on "The Street Reports Podcast" to update the public on several of the company's important projects:

The significant results to-date of Halberd's proprietary nasal spray testing at Mississippi State University to mitigate the adverse effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Progress in securing a partnership with Athena GTX

Continuing studies at Youngstown State University

Sponsored Research project at Stanford University Medical School examining TBI treatments and Multiple Sclerosis.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/halbs-ceo-william-hartman-and-cto-dr-mitchell-felder-discuss-msu-ysu-testing-athena-gtx-partnership-updates-etc-on-the-street-reports-podcast-listen-now/

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM)

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with genuine passion and drive.

Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide.

Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

