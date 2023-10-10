Argentum 47, Inc. Provides Business Update on Growth Initiatives

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Argentum 47, Inc. ( www.argq.io ) (OTC PINK:ARGQ), a global diversified holding company specializing in AI-driven technology, web-based services, and marketing solutions, is delighted to share a business update from its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Stephenson.

Argentum 47, Inc. remains committed to its expansion, enhancing its proprietary technological capabilities, and establishing its position at the cutting edge of innovation. Since the last update, Argentum 47 has made good strides towards accelerating its growth trajectory through strategic plans and partnerships.

In Q4 2022, the Company aligned itself with a renowned firm based in New York City that is known for providing strategic financial advice, creating a path to fair valuations, and facilitating effective business conversations. In Q1 2023, the Company engaged an innovative firm from Toronto, Canada offering digital front management and shareholder engagement for small and medium-sized public companies. These partnerships represent important additions to Argentum 47, Inc.'s growth strategy, as the Company strives to strengthen its market positioning.

During Q1 2023, our Management Team spoke with a diverse group of investors and advisors, which has led to an increased understanding of what's needed to advance the Company's strategic plans and laying the groundwork for potential partnerships and funding opportunities. The Company is exploring several funding options to accelerate growth.

The Company has also successfully eliminated all legacy debt and is progressing toward meeting the requirements to uplist to the OTC Markets OTCQB trading tier in Q4 2023. This will be a significant milestone for Argentum 47 as an uplist generally provides more transparency and liquidity for its investors. Our vision is to invest future funding to bolster our technological framework in order to enable the Company to conceive, develop, and manage its proprietary technology in-house, as well as to acquire cutting-edge technology in an effort to stay ahead of the AI curve.

Argentum 47, Inc. remains committed to its mission of creating and delivering unmatched value to its shareholders as the company moves forward. The Company's journey would not be possible without the unwavering support and trust of our shareholders, for which it is extremely grateful.

About Argentum 47

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, U.S., with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company's principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journeys through its services in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing Solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. For more information, please visit: www.argq.io

