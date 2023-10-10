Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Jackpot Digital, Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Mathieu McDonald, VP of Corporate Development, will be presenting at 3:30 PM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Jackpot Digital, Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Jackpot Digital, Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker, which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

Jake H. Kalpakian

President and CEO

+1.604.681.0204 x6105

info@skylineccg.com

