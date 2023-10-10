

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden says that 11 American citizens were among those killed in the attacks by Hamas in Israel. Many of them made a second home in Israel.



Biden also said he believes it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas.



The President said he has directed his team to work with the Israeli government on the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying U.S. experts to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.



Between 100 and 150 hostages are estimated to be held in Gaza, according to Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan. Hamas has claimed more than 100 captives are in their custody, which includes Israeli army officers.



France has confirmed the death of its four citizens in the Hamas attacks in Israel.



Biden said his administration knows that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and is working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts.



The State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts for American citizens who are currently in Israel. For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available. American citizens in Israel have been advised to take sensible precautions in the days ahead and follow the guidance of local authorities.



Police have stepped up security around Jewish centers in cities across the United States in the wake of the attacks in Israel. The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and other federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the Middle East conflict.



