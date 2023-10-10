Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A3EUND | ISIN: SE0020539310
Frankfurt
10.10.23
09:15 Uhr
11,214 Euro
+0,162
+1,47 %
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2023 | 14:10
65 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Sectra AB (128/23)

With effect from October 11, 2023, the redemption shares in Sectra AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including October 20, 2023. 


Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   SECT IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539344              
Order book ID:  307617                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
