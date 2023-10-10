Sportradar AG: Sportradar Selected to Power Taiwan's Sports Lottery With Customised Omnichannel Sportsbook and Player Management Solution

Managed-services sportsbook solution, ORAKO, to underpin sports betting in Taiwan for the next decade

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) has been selected as the official technology and services solution provider by the Taiwan Sports Lottery, following an international tender process. Based on the breadth of services included, the structure and longevity of the industry-first agreement, Sportradar is set to transform the sports betting experience in Taiwan as part of the consortium that will operate the Taiwan Sports Lottery from 2024 through 2033.



Being appointed as part of the consortium formed by ADATA Technology as the license holder, Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd (TSLC) as the operator and China Trust Bank, further strengthens Sportradar's industry position in the Asia Pacific region. The consortium was awarded the third Sports Lottery License issued by the Taiwan Government's Sports Administration in December 2022.

ORAKO, the Company's end-to-end sportsbook and player account management solution, will be fully implemented across more than 2,600 retail outlets in Taiwan as well as across web and mobile channels as it is designed to scale for omnichannel use. Sportradar's technology will power the Lottery with ORAKO Sports Betting and Player Management platform, Managed Trading Services, Pre-match and Live data and odds, Audiovisual streaming, Marketing services and other Sportradar ORAKO solution integrated services. The solution includes the delivery of the required equipment at retail stores including customized lottery terminals and printers, and digital multimedia displays to provide live sports and betting information.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar also established a local team in Taipei to provide operational support and expertise alongside TSLC's team members on the ground.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer, Sportradar, said: "Our experience working with government-run lotteries around the world, coupled with our innovative technology and end-to-end ORAKO solution means Sportradar is well-placed to operate as part of a successful consortium for the Taiwan Sports Lottery. We're able to bring the full range of betting services to deliver a high-quality and consistent experience for people playing the games, whether they're in retail outlets, playing via the internet or on their mobile devices."

Ted Lin, President of Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd, said: "Our aim is to redefine the sports betting experience and Sportradar has a full suite of technological solutions to help us achieve that. With a proven track record of working with established lottery providers globally, we look forward to harnessing the synergies with Sportradar to transform the sports betting landscape in Taiwan."

Sportradar supports more than ten government-approved lotteries around the world with its technological solutions including Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Norway and Finland.

About Sportradar

Sportradar, founded in 2001 and listed on NASDAQ: SRAD in 2021, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA and FIFA, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com ?

About Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd.

Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd. (TSLC), founded in 2013, teamed up with ADATA and CTBC to be awarded the 2nd and 3rd sports lottery license by the Taiwan government. TSLC is the only sports lottery operator approved by the Taiwan government and has successfully leveraged sales and generated more feedback to the government in the past ten years which resulted in winning the 3rd license starting from 2024 to 2033. TSLC's core business primarily focuses on fixed odds betting (FOB) and offers a huge number of various sports as the betting targets and attractive play types for players to predict match and games results. TSLC's turnover reached NTD 60 billion in 2022, which was an unprecedented record in sports lottery history in Taiwan.