GXO Logistics: GXO and ASOS Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Successful Partnership

LONDON, U.K., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is celebrating its 10th year as a strategic supply chain partner for leading online fashion destination ASOS.



"We're proud to have served ASOS for the past decade, providing an array of services at multiple sites in the UK and Europe," said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, U.K. & Ireland, GXO. "Over the last ten years we have handled nearly 400 million customer orders and over 270 million returns at our UK sites alone. ASOS is a true partner, sharing our commitment to supply chain excellence as well as corporate social responsibility, in particular the fantastic engagement programmes we deliver together for our on-site colleagues. We look forward to continuing our shared success, leveraging our leading teams, expertise and technologies to help ASOS excel."

GXO manages inbound and outbound warehouse operations as well as returns, repairs and salvage for ASOS. The partnership began at a single facility in Barnsley, U.K., in 2013, and together the companies have since expanded their footprint in the U.K. and Europe. GXO also handles transport operations with a fleet of approximately 30 trailers. Through its expert use of technology, both large-scale and modular - including the deployment of scaled automation projects and modular technologies - GXO has helped ASOS to transform its logistics. Together, GXO and ASOS have leveraged Lean principles and GXO's best-in-class continuous improvement (CI) programme to deliver multi-million-pound savings for ASOS over the duration of the partnership.

Chris Smith, Director of Logistics, ASOS said, "Throughout our 10-year partnership with GXO, they have supported our business with world-class logistics and excellent on-site relationships. We trust their operations teams to do the right thing at the right time for our business and for all the people we employ at our sites."

As an employer of choice, GXO fosters a culture of inclusion at its facilities and its team members represent over 60 nationalities. This commitment to inclusion is evident in GXO's partnerships in which it provides meaningful employment opportunities to ex-offenders with Tempus Novo and to adults with Down's Syndrome with WorkFit. Over the years, the partnership has won numerous awards for its employee learning and development programmes, while also supporting communities where its employees live and work through volunteering and fundraising. Safety is GXO's top priority, and its Barnsley site, for example, is RoSPA gold accredited.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit? GXO.com ?for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About ASOS

ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in nine languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of nearly 50,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 global and local third-party brands alongside a mix of fashion-led own-brand labels - ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to give all of its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local deliveries and return options, including Next-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Germany.

Media contacts

Nicky Hughes

+44 (0) 7977 757314

nicky.hughes@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com