The modular solution will empower retailers and logistics companies to scale last mile delivery operations across a variety of digital maturity levels.

Bringg, the leading Delivery Management Platform (DMP) provider, today announced the launch of ROAD a modular offering designed to dynamically manage internal fleets and automate the last mile delivery journey to create a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers, and customers.

ROAD is designed to help companies mitigate the risk of change management within the last mile of delivery by dividing the process into three tiers, each serving a different stage of maturity:

ROAD: Launch: Empowers businesses at the early stages of delivery optimization to identify bottlenecks and digitize workflows for a stronger customer experience through enhanced shipment tracking, feedback collection and exception management.

ROAD: Optimize: Adds Route Optimization and AutoDispatch (ROAD) to create optimal routes for planned and on-demand delivery services, with an option to combine the two into hybrid routes for ultimate fleet efficiency.

ROAD: Accelerate: Provides functionality for advanced stages of digital transformation and intelligent fleet management: BI with actionable insights, extendable automation and programmable logistics, machine learning, real-time traffic, expansion into Bringg's Delivery Hub, and more.

This flexible model empowers businesses to dynamically manage internal fleets, increase delivery options, automate processes, and rapidly advance last mile operations resulting in efficiency gains, optimized use of time and resources, and an enriched customer experience.

"Consumers expect a seamless post-purchase experience, with visibility into delivery options, seamless order tracking and frictionless returns. With the last mile increasingly seen as a key differentiator in today's competitive market, it is crucial that we support businesses at all stages of their delivery optimization journey," comments Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg.

"ROAD provides the flexibility retailers and logistics companies need to optimize existing operations, and undertake digital transformation at their own pace while providing the flexibility to evolve over time. We are proud to make this crucial update to our product offering to support our customers at a time when many businesses are balancing rising costs and economic uncertainty with ever increasing consumer expectations."

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg's SaaS platform simplifies the last mile experience, enabling organizations to turn delivery into a competitive advantage by leveraging innovative technology to manage fleets or tap into a global network of 200+ integrated carriers, including parcel, same day, and LTL. By providing a scalable, data-driven solution for dynamic fleet management, increased delivery options, and automated processes, Bringg creates a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers, and customers while reducing last-mile costs.

