The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, LLC (CRNSV), with a goal to recover shareholder value in NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP ("NYMX-F"; Company), recently announced that the Supreme Court, Commercial Division, of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas ruled entirely in favor of the CRNSV in an Ex parte motion.

NYMOX RESPONSE

Nymox management (1 person), Averback, responded on Friday October 6th at 7:50 pm and consequently missed the Bahamian court's closing deadline. The filing is attached https://crnsv.com/. We share this in the pursuit of transparency.

We as the Shareholders question this weak response.

Why is Averback refusing to call a shareholder meeting, as ordered by the judge?

What is he afraid of?

If the Company is able to file a complicated court response in a day, why can't they call a meeting in a day?

Why is there a claim of fraud without supporting evidence, as usual?

The only affidavit filed on behalf of the Defendants is hearsay, why?

Also, the correct SEC filings have never been a focus of the Company. The filing of the meeting on Edgar can happen on Tuesday.

In summary, why is Averback afraid of calling a shareholder meeting?

As CRNSV announced on Thursday, October 5th, the ruling grants an Injunction Order freezing a significant portion of CEO Averback's shares, as well as a portion of Director Robinson's shares, and requiring the Company to notice a shareholder meeting by October 9th, to be held by November 6th. The court order further provides that in the event of any failure by Nymox to call and hold such meeting in a timely manner, the CRNSV is then empowered to call and hold the special shareholder meeting itself. Finally, the court restored Nymox to the Bahamian Company Registry as a proper entity after its previous deregistration in 2018. Nymox management was unaware that the Company had not been compliant for over five years.

CRNSV will follow the court order and notice a meeting on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

All long-suffering Nymox shareholders, regardless of the size of their holdings, are invited to join the rapidly growing coalition by visiting the fully dedicated website https://www.crnsv.com/, reviewing all the relevant information and signing up for further updates, this will be a key communication platform as we move into the solicitation process. There is no obligation to join or support required and all personal contact information and identification will be confidential and protected. CRNSV will contact each shareholder to confirm participation and support for the changes called for in Nymox.

About The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, LLC (CRNSV)

CRNSV was formed by former executives of the NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP ("NYMX-F") with a goal to restore shareholder value in NYMOX (the Company). With a commitment to overcome the steep decline and volatility of the stock price following the catastrophic NASDAQ Delisting Decision, CRNSV has issued rebuttal letters to all Company shareholders and continues to emphasize lack of Company leadership, inability to realize the potential for valuable and promising results through a relationship with a highly respected global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company with expertise to help commercialize the Company's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) product, and Nymox's lack of solution or plan for financial recovery of shareholder value. Headquartered in Carson City, Nevada with offices in London, CRNSV documents are available at https://www.crnsv.com/

