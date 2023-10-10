Dompé, a leading biopharmaceutical company with operations in Italy and the US, today announced the appointment of Shannon K. Sullivan as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Sullivan is a highly accomplished and respected leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with over 25 years of experience in general management, sales, commercial operations, marketing, and compliance. She has a proven track record of success in launching and growing new products, driving sales growth, and building high-performing teams.

In her new role, Sullivan will be responsible for leading Dompé's global biotech commercial organization and driving growth across the company's entire portfolio of products. She will also be responsible for developing and executing Dompé's global commercial strategy in the biotech area, and for ensuring that the company has the right products, people, and processes in place to achieve its business goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shannon to Dompé as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Sergio Dompé, Executive President of Dompé. "Shannon is a world-class leader with a deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry and a proven track record of success. We are confident that she will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation at Dompé as we continue to expand our global reach and bring new and innovative medicines to patients around the world."

Sullivan joins Dompé from Amgen, where she most recently served as Vice President, General Manager of Vasculitis for the Inflammation Business Unit overseeing the TAVNEOS Team. Prior to that, she held a variety of senior roles at Amgen, including Vice President Managing Director, Amgen, Australia New Zealand, and Vice President, U.S. Sales, Field Excellence Capabilities. Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology from the University of North Florida and completed post-baccalaureate work at Duquesne University with a concentration in chemistry.

About Dompé

Dompé is a private, rapidly scaling international biopharmaceutical company founded in Milan, Italy, with a 130-year legacy of medical innovation. The R&D department of the company is anchored by EXSCALATE, a structure-based virtual screening platform developed in-house that leverages one of the most powerful supercomputing and artificial intelligence platforms in the world. Today, Dompé employs more than 800 employees worldwide and maintains a US commercial operations hub in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release refers to certain information that may not coincide with expected future results. Dompé firmly believes in the soundness and reasonableness of the concepts expressed. However, some of the information is subject to a certain degree of indetermination in relation to its research and development activities and the necessary verifications to be performed by regulatory bodies. Therefore, as of today, Dompé cannot guarantee that the expected results will be consistent with the information provided above.

