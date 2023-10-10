Vizzia Technologies Selected by Prominent Hospital System for Advanced RTLS

First Hospital in the U.S. to Achieve Top Accreditation from The Joint Commission

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was selected by a nationally recognized health network with multiple acute-care hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities serving more than 5 million patients annually.

The premiere healthcare system has been recognized for its clinical expertise, medical research, and breakthrough procedures by The Joint Commission, Becker's Hospital Review, and U.S. News & World Report.

The Vizzia InVIEW? software platform will provide clinicians with real-time data analytics, enhancing healthcare efficiencies and patient care:

Asset Management , tracking thousands of specialty medical devices across all of their hospitals.

, tracking thousands of specialty medical devices across all of their hospitals. Hand Hygiene , automated monitoring to reduce the potential of healthcare-associated infections.

, automated monitoring to reduce the potential of healthcare-associated infections. Reports & Analytics, cloud-based dynamic dashboards for operations technicians and executives.

This prominent healthcare provider joins the growing list of Vizzia clients nationwide, to include several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America.

"Vizzia is honored to collaborate with another healthcare leader," said Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that power smart hospitals to improve patient care."

Meet Vizzia executives at MD Expo in Orlando, Florida (Oct. 29-30) and the American College of Healthcare Executives conference in Long Beach, California (Nov 10). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. With extensive experience serving leading health systems, and industry recognition as a top healthcare technology company, Vizzia produces meaningful results for its hospital customers - lowering costs, increasing productivity and improving care.

Vizzia received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 RTLS Company of the Year Award in recognition of its best practices in innovation, performance and unmatched customer care. Visit the Website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

