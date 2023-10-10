PaxMedica, Inc.: PaxMedica Announces Gold Sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation's Synchrony Symposia 2023

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced its Gold Sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation's esteemed Synchrony Symposia 2023.

The Synchrony Symposia is a globally recognized event that serves as a catalyst for translational research in autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders. This symposium brings together leading scientists, clinicians, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, venture partners, and community stakeholders to foster scientific advancements that can enhance the well-being and quality of life for individuals affected by ASD.

PaxMedica's commitment to this critical cause aligns seamlessly with the symposium's mission to promote collaboration, innovation, and the dissemination of innovative research in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders. As the only publicly traded U.S. company primarily focused on autism, PaxMedica is dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies that address the unmet medical needs of individuals with ASD.

"We are honored to support The BRAIN Foundation's Synchrony Symposia. This symposium plays a pivotal role in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collaboration among experts in the field of autism research. PaxMedica is deeply committed to improving the lives of individuals with autism and their families, and we are excited to contribute to this vital initiative," stated Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO of PaxMedica.

The symposium offers a platform for attendees to engage in interdisciplinary discussions, gain insights from leading experts, and participate in research presentations, clinical roundtables, mentor-mentee sessions, and more. Through its Gold Sponsorship, PaxMedica demonstrates its unwavering dedication to supporting research that can lead to meaningful advancements in the understanding and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies ("APT") for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome ("ME/CFS"), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder. One of PaxMedica's primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancing the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS. For more information, visit www.paxmedica.com.

