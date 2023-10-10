Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Amniotics AB (522/23)

With effect from October 11, 2023, the subscription rights in Amniotics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AMNI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848414 Order book ID: 307619 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Amniotics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AMNI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848422 Order book ID: 307618 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB