Dienstag, 10.10.2023

WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
Frankfurt
10.10.23
08:04 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
-9,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2023 | 14:22
59 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Amniotics AB (522/23)

With effect from October 11, 2023, the subscription rights in Amniotics AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AMNI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020848414              
Order book ID:  307619                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Amniotics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AMNI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020848422              
Order book ID:  307618                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
