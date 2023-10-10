Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023

WKN: A0JEGN | ISIN: US01881G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
09.10.23
22:00 Uhr
30,990 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP 5-Tage-Chart
10.10.2023

AllianceBernstein Awarded Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / AllianceBernstein

On September 21, 2023, AllianceBernstein was awarded Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2023 for the Anti-Slavery Digital Learning tool created by Themis and supported by AllianceBernstein, the UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Unseen UK and RedCompass Labs RedFlag Accelerator. These awards honor fund & service providers, research teams, and individuals in the field of sustainable investing.

The "Anti-Slavery Digital Learning for the Financial Services Industry" training course is available to 70,000 UK financial institutions as a free resource and is accredited by the London Institute of Banking & Finance.

At AllianceBernstein, we believe that training is important to reducing modern slavery risk: people should be aware of what modern slavery is, how they can identify it and how to escalate it with an eye toward reducing it and, eventually, eliminating it.

View original content here.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AllianceBernstein on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AllianceBernstein
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alliancebernstein
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AllianceBernstein

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791569/alliancebernstein-awarded-best-sustainable-investment-education-initiative

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
