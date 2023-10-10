AllianceBernstein Awarded Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / AllianceBernstein

On September 21, 2023, AllianceBernstein was awarded Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2023 for the Anti-Slavery Digital Learning tool created by Themis and supported by AllianceBernstein, the UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Unseen UK and RedCompass Labs RedFlag Accelerator. These awards honor fund & service providers, research teams, and individuals in the field of sustainable investing.



The "Anti-Slavery Digital Learning for the Financial Services Industry" training course is available to 70,000 UK financial institutions as a free resource and is accredited by the London Institute of Banking & Finance.



At AllianceBernstein, we believe that training is important to reducing modern slavery risk: people should be aware of what modern slavery is, how they can identify it and how to escalate it with an eye toward reducing it and, eventually, eliminating it.

