Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Tover as Official Partner for Private Waterfront Mansion Networking Event in South Florida Miami

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH), a leading name in the luxury lifestyle industry, is proud to announce that its wholly-owned brand, Tover, has been invited to become an official partner of a prestigious, Private, Waterfront Mansion Networking Event in South Florida. This exclusive partnership represents a remarkable milestone for Tover, reflecting the brand's commitment to sophistication, innovation, and immersive experiences.

The Private, Waterfront Mansion Networking Event is renowned for bringing together influencers, connoisseurs, and trendsetters in the world of luxury. Set against the backdrop of Miami's stunning waterfront, the event promises an unforgettable evening of networking, opulence, and enchantment.

Tover, with its dedication to crafting exceptional experiences, is collaborating with a master blender to create a one-of-a-kind, magical spin on the classic "Old Fashioned" cocktail. This bespoke concoction is set to elevate any event's beverage offerings in the future, setting a new standard for sophistication and taste.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Tover as an official partner for this exclusive event," said John Morgan. "Tover's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the values of our event, and we are confident that their magical take on the 'Old Fashioned' will be a highlight of the evening."

Tover's presence at the Event marks a significant step forward in its journey to redefine luxury experiences. Guests can expect to be captivated by Tover's unique blend of craftsmanship and enchantment, promising an unforgettable evening in the heart of Miami's luxury scene.

"We are honored to be invited to be a partner with the Private Waterfront Mansion Networking Event and showcase the magic of Tover to the discerning attendees," said John Morgan CEO of Nitches. "Our collaboration with a master blender to reimagine the 'Old Fashioned' cocktail is just a glimpse of what Tover has in store for the world of luxury spirits and cocktails."

For more information about Nitches and Tover, please visit www.toverspirits.com or www.Nitchescorp.com

For media inquiries:

John Morgan

CEO

Info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches:

Nitches is a leading name in the luxury lifestyle industry, dedicated to creating exceptional and luxurious experiences. With a portfolio of exclusive brands, including Tover, Nitches continues to redefine luxury, offering unique and enchanting moments for its discerning clientele.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791432/nitches-announces-tover-as-official-partner-for-private-waterfront-mansion-networking-event-in-south-florida-miami