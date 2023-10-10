

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Geo-political shockwaves are expected across the region due to the fight between Hamas and Israel. Air strikes are continuing in Gaza and reports said the war situation has displaced more than 10,000 people from the strip.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 23.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 2.25 points.



The major averages all ended higher. The Dow settled with a gain of 197.07 points or 0.59 percent at 33,604.65.



The S&P 500 ended higher by 27.16 points or 0.63 percent at 4,335.66, while the Nasdaq ended with a gain of 52.90 points or 0.39 percent at 13,484.24.



On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were down 0.2 percent. The three-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Governor Christopher Waller to speak on 'The Evolution of Monetary Policy' before the Mercatus Center at George Mason University Conference: 'The Legacy of Bennett McCallum and Lessons for Monetary Policy Today' at 1.30 pm ET.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in town hall and moderated Q&A hosted by Minot State University at 3.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a town hall discussion in coordination with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on economic challenges facing young Americans and opportunities to foster economic resilience and prosperity for the next generation.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese markets bucked the regional trend. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.70 percent to 3,075.24.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.84 percent to 17,664.73.



Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 2.43 percent to 31,746.53. The broader Topix index settled 2.12 percent higher at 2,312.19.



Australian markets gained. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.01 percent to 7,040.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.03 percent at 7,231.



