Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Ana Fuertes has joined the company as Head of Energy and Construction in Spain.

"Energy and construction are among the most dynamic and vital sectors in Spain, and we are committed to being a long-term partner to the energy industry, including the burgeoning renewables sector, and to infrastructure and other major construction projects across Spain," said Tomás Blas, Head of Property, Spain, BHSI. "I'm so pleased to have Ana leading our efforts, bringing BHSI's solutions-focus to these sectors and enabling customers to seize opportunities with the assurance of stable protection in place."

Ana comes to BHSI with 20 years of insurance industry experience. Her career has included several leadership roles in construction, energy and technical lines at other global insurers in Spain.

In Spain, BHSI underwrites single projects as well as annual contractor works and can provide CAT-only capacity for construction customers. Coverages for energy and power generation customers include all risk property damage and business interruption, machinery breakdown, and property CAT insurance.

Ana is based in Madrid and can be reached at ana.fuertes@bhspecialty.com.

