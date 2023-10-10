Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties to Participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing net leased properties, announced today that GIPR CEO David Sobelman has been invited to present at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, presented by Maxim Group LLC, which takes place on Tuesday, October 10th, & Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries. In the second installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, participants will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.??

Click here to reserve your seat

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1 and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

ir@gipreit.com

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791338/generation-income-properties-to-participate-in-the-virtual-tech-conference-series-exploring-all-corners-of-the-tech-sector