Raketech Proposes Two New Members of The Board

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE)(NASDAQ:RAKE) is today proposing the appointment of Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker as new members of the Board.

The Nomination Committee is proposing to appoint Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker as members of the Board at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 24 November 2023. Marina Andersson comes with vast senior corporate development and M&A experience, latest from Stillfront Group and Deloitte, and Patrick Jonker brings many years of relevant iGaming experience from Betsson Group as MD and William Hill as International MD. The two new members of the Board will replace Johan Svensson and Pierre Cadena. Johan Svensson opted to step down from the Board to fully focus on his operational role as Chief Commercial Officer where he will continue to work closely with senior management and CEO, Oskar Mühlbach.

For more information, please contact: investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

