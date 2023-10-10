Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Minerva Cannabis Weed Dispensary is celebrating its two-year anniversary with three nights of events including their premiere comedy series, Rolling Laughs followed by a night of brand activation and live music. The first two nights, October 19th and 20th will feature 10 comics and 2 hosts who will be performing their stand-up inside the Minerva flagship store with everything kicking off at 8 pm Sharp.

The series of events take place at Minerva Cannabis, 1050 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON M5R 3G7, Canada. Tickets for Rolling Laughs are available through Eventbrite and are in the form of "Pay-What-You-Can" donations. All money raised is being donated to The Light House: a community hub and neighbourhood Food Bank located at 1008 Bathurst Street just south of Minerva. At the Intermission of Rolling Laughs, guests can expect a complimentary snack from Minerva's neighbor, Tiny Market Co. located at 938 Bathurst St.

On the third night, October 21, 2023, Minerva will feature live music from Toronto-based record label, All Blak Records alongside a handful of Cannabis brands that will be providing unique experiences, snacks, and more for those in attendance. Saturday's event is open to the public and will start at 6 pm.

"We are excited to celebrate our two-year anniversary and feature a fresh set of comics with new outlooks to take us on a journey behind the microphone. This event is not only a celebration of comedy and cannabis, but of our community and thanking them for their continued support of our business," said Paul Macchiusi of Minerva Cannabis.

Minerva is collaborating with Jonny Chronic, Purple Hills/Community, Loosh Brands (A-Ha, Care By Design, Big Pete's Cookies), Thinker, Wellcann (Noodz Cannabis, Far Our Crops), Indiva Inc. (Bhang Chocolates, Doppio, No Future), Pure Sunfarms (SOAR, Super Toast), Stigma Grow (Dab Bods) for Rolling Laughs on October 19 & 20. On Saturday the 21st, Brand Activations, Live Music, and more will be provided by industry partners All Blak Records, Carmel Cannabis, The Proper Cannabis Co., BRZY, Ontarieau, Rilaxe Cannabis, Wildlife Cannabis Co., Dymond Concentrates, Good Supply, RIFF, Cannmart, & Divvy Cannabis.

About Minerva Cannabis:

Minerva Cannabis, a family-owned and operated cannabis dispensary located in the Toronto area, takes immense pride in creating a welcoming space for the entire community. Regardless of one's level of experience with cannabis, Minerva has the knowledge and expertise to guide individuals on their journey. The staff at Minerva has personally tested each product on the menu, enabling them to provide thoughtful recommendations based on the unique preferences of each individual.

CONTACT: Paul Macchiusi

PHONE: 1.416.781.3128

EMAIL: info@minvervacannabis.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183063