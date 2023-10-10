Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - UneeQ, a global leader in digital human technology, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking feature for lifelike digital human animation: Synanim.





Synanim, short for synthetic animation, is a revolutionary system that empowers AI digital humans to express themselves with unprecedented realism and believability - expressions from concern to delight -empowering AI to act more akin to how real people do.

Accompanying the huge array of nuanced facial expressions, digital humans can use body language, hand gestures and other physical expressions. This allows digital humans to show off their personality, and make conversing with the lifelike AI avatars significantly more immersive.

The launch of Synanim comes at a time when major brands are tasking AI to do much more than be faceless efficiency tools. Last week, Meta announced it's deploying 28 AI "personas" to act as chatbots across its social platforms.

The Meta AI personas are modeled on some of the most distinct personalities in modern culture, including "Showy" Israel Adesanya, "No-BS" Kendall Jenner, and "wisecracking" Tom Brady.

"This shows the evolution of AI in recent times," explains Danny Tomsett, CEO and Founder of UneeQ. "Not long ago, we had chatbots as the robotic face of online customer interactions. But today, major brands are using digital humans to have empathetic, realistic interactions with customers - conversations that educate and inspire confidence.

"This only becomes more impactful when digital humans act and react like we do. When they show personality - concern, happiness or surprise at the right time, depending on the situation. Synanim creates a new standard for AI interfaces."

By giving AI a personality, UneeQ aims to allow the brands it works with to increase engagement, immersion, and brand connection with customers.

Last year, UneeQ launched Eve, a digital human skincare expert for L'Oreal brand Kiehl's.

As the first digital human to work for the beauty brand, Eve was designed to represent the smart, professional nature of the Kiehl's brand in her looks, clothing and voice.

Her personality is also outgoing and super helpful, as she's tasked with guiding users to a skincare routine that's personalized to them.

Mitch Goodall, Senior Digital Brand Manager at L'Oreal, explains how realistic, immersive and emotion-driven experiences like Eve plays into the brand's identity and vision for the future.

"The Kiehl's story began as an old-world apothecary more than 170 years ago, rooted in high-quality customer service and expert skincare advice. As we look ahead to the next 170 years, we are conscious of meeting the needs of an evolving skincare consumer. Eve acts as a great first step in providing highly personalized skincare advice at scale. The possibilities for brand connection with Eve really are limitless and I am excited about the future of skincare and Kiehl's within the metaverse," he says.

UneeQ is a global leader in digital human technology, providing lifelike and emotionally intelligent AI-powered virtual beings for businesses seeking to elevate customer experiences. UneeQ's platform enables organizations to create highly personalized interactions that drive engagement, foster trust, and deliver exceptional value.

