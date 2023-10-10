Amplience and Stylitics Partner to Drive Competitive Differentiation and Revenues for Retailers Through Hyper-Personalized, Visually Compelling eCommerce Experiences

AI Bundling, Powered by Stylitics, delivers the most advanced digital outfitting tools to elevate product offerings on home, category and product landing pages

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the AI Content company, and Stylitics, the AI-powered automated digital merchandising and styling technology, today announced a partnership to deliver the most advanced digital outfitting tools to the world's biggest retailers by integrating Stylitics' AI Bundling technology into the Amplience platform. This launch establishes Amplience as the only AI Content company to offer a Content Management System (CMS) and Asset Management with fully personalized, AI-powered digital merchandizing and styling. AI Bundling, powered by Stylitics, brings automated, personalized, AI-driven styling to retailers' digital experiences, visually inspiring customers to engage with a wider range of products, spend more time on websites and increase average order value.

The seismic shift from in-person shopping to digital has revolutionized how consumers buy products, from fashion to home goods to health and beauty. To stay competitive, retailers must rethink how they digitally connect with and inspire customers to increase revenue, build trust, and foster customer loyalty.

AI Bundling, powered by Stylitics, brings all the capabilities of Stylitics' automated, AI-driven visual styling expertise into Amplience's content creation and management platform, enabling marketers and merchandisers to increase product visibility and relevance, and deliver exceptional shopping experiences. This is done through customizable widgets built directly into content types, making it easy to build captivating, personalized shopping journeys that drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities across products, and inspire shoppers to spend more and become repeat customers.

"Amplience and Stylitics share the vision to rid the world of bad shopping experiences," said Anthony Lye, CEO of Amplience. "Great shopping experiences are a never-ending challenge for our customers. We are thrilled to be the first and only CMS vendor to offer Stylitics, demonstrating our commitment to further empowering retail customers and removing the burden of integration. This unique partnership helps retailers across the globe deliver highly engaging, customer-centric experiences that improve bottom line sales. Together Amplience and Stylitics are leading the AI Content revolution!"

Unlike other CMS solutions, Amplience provides a holistic content and asset management and delivery platform to transform retailers' digital experiences from start to finish.

"Our mission at Stylitics is to help retailers bring inspiration, relevance, and joy into shopping experiences that have become too transactional." said Rohan Deuskar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stylitics. "This special partnership with Amplience leverages their cutting-edge CMS to deliver Stylitics' inspirational content and experiences faster and more seamlessly to retailers around the world. This will be a big benefit for the industry and we're thrilled to partner with Amplience to bring this to both new and existing customers."

About Amplience

Amplience, the AI Content company, brings together data, performance insights, and generative AI that helps merchants and developers deliver persuasive content for every shopping context that fuels truly personalized, connected experiences. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, and The Very Group. Amplience is backed by investors Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures. For more information on Amplience's vision for AI-based content, and its platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Stylitics

Stylitics is a breakthrough suite of AI-powered software solutions delivering inspirational commerce through automated product experiences such as outfitting, product bundling, themed shops, lifestyle emails, and direct image shopping. With its recent acquisition in advanced visual AI, Stylitics creates an enhanced UX from editorial and UGC. Stylitics' innovations including product tagging and data attribution help global retailers create branded, elevated shopper experiences at scale and personalized recommendations across e-commerce, mobile, email, marketing, and social channels. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top global fashion, apparel, footwear, accessories, and home furnishings brands, including Macy's, Kohl's, Room & Board, Revolve, Puma and many others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers globally each day. For more information, visit Stylitics.com.

