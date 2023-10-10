Simon Gray Joins European Team of Tech-Centric Global Executive Search Firm, Riviera Partners

London, Oct. 10, 2023, the leading global executive search firm specialising in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has announced Simon Gray as its newest partner to the EU region, based in London.

Gray has over 20 years of executive search experience hiring for pre-IPO ventures and large-scale publicly-listed technology providers. His expertise spans all functions with a specialty domain focus on hiring C/SVP/VP-level executives in Product and Engineering across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Before joining Riviera, Gray served as Global Head of Executive Talent Acquisition for Celonis.

Said Gray: "This is an opportunity to join an incredible team of like-minded seasoned pros focused on identifying, engaging, and delivering senior leadership talent to tech-focused companies. There's no better time than now, especially as businesses are propelled by the wave of Generative AI and data acceleration."

Riviera Partners has been a leader in the executive search space for more than 20 years, solely focused on placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. The EU team is focused on the unique aspects of the market globally and within key tech hubs, operating across the UK, DACH, France, the Nordics, Benelux, Iberia, and Eastern Europe. Clients include many of Europe's most exciting companies, including Personio, Bumble, Beauty Pie, and Sorare.

"Simon brings experience from world-class companies, including Salesforce and Celonis, and has built relationships over many years due to the pride he takes in completing complex executive searches," said Glenn Murphy, Managing Partner for Riviera Europe . "He has seen hypergrowth from the inside and will add a lot of value to Riviera, not just in Europe but across the globe."

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialised recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company's specific needs and stage.

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today's most influential companies - expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of technology, product, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.

