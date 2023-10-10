Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Awarded Silver Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

EcoVadis Award reflects Nelipak's Commitment to Help Healthcare Be Sustainable

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global manufacturer of packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced it has been awarded a Silver Medal from EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability efforts.



EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis sustainability rating methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 175+ countries. Nelipak's Silver Medal rating is based on the EcoVadis Sustainability Scorecard which evaluates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: Environment; Labor & Human Rights; Ethics; and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are proud that our continued effort to help healthcare be sustainable has been recognized by EcoVadis. Nelipak is now in the top 20% of surveyed companies and achieved a Silver Medal performance. Our increased focus on sustainability shows that Nelipak's commitment to delivering safe and effective patient outcomes extends beyond our products," said Nic Hunt, senior director and head of global sustainability at Nelipak.

"I am pleased with the progress demonstrated by the EcoVadis Silver Medal rating," said Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak. "This is attributable to the commitment and hard work of the global Nelipak team. As we continue to benchmark ourselves against leading practices and standards, Nelipak remains committed to helping healthcare be sustainable."

