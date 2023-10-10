First Health Advisory Announces Rick LeMay as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Security & Technology

First Health Advisory recently welcomed Rick LeMay as its Executive Vice President of Enterprise Security & Technology to help advance the company's mission of providing digital health risk assurance to healthcare organizations.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / First Health Advisory, a leading digital health risk assurance firm, announced that Rick LeMay has joined the organization as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Security & Technology. As a specialist in leading enterprise-wide network builds and implementing information security programs within the Department of the Army and the healthcare industry, LeMay will be strategic in expanding First Health's exceptional service offerings and furthering the company's values and industry vision to a broader audience.

LeMay is an established leader with more than 25 years of operational and strategic leadership experience in both information technology and cybersecurity, including various healthcare leadership consulting roles. He's served both as a Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer in the Department of the Army. He most recently served as Director of Consulting Services for Hospitals and Health Systems for prominent cybersecurity consultancies.

"First Health continues to see enhanced services demand from healthcare entities," said CEO Carter Groome. "The addition of Rick to our experienced leadership team will support that growth as we continue to expand capability in meeting the needs of the healthcare market. He will make an immediate impact on the delivery outcomes our clients and partners have come to expect from First Health."

With 26 years in the Army, LeMay was the senior advisor to the commanding general of the United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence, advising on all IT and information management matters. He was also the Senior Advisor for all US Army forces in South Korea, 8th Army and subordinate commands, which included a 68-bed hospital. LeMay served as a strategic planner for US Military forces in the Middle East and participated as a member of multiple classified planning teams within US Government Agencies, Allies, and Coalition Partners. LeMay holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Security from Strayer University and is a graduate of the United States Army Information Systems Manager and Leaders Courses.

"First Health has formed a talented multidisciplinary team that understands the connection between digital health risk and efficient patient care," said LeMay. "I'm excited to join a team of experts in digital health risk assurance, advancing secure healthcare."

About First Health Advisory

First Health Advisory is passionate about security and privacy in the healthcare domain. Experts in managed security and risk strategy solutions, First Health Advisory collaborates with customers to safeguard their assets, preserve reputations, and protect balance sheets. Its advisors and programs derive value from investments in technology with the understanding that people have the most significant impact on an organization's security posture and its alignment with the goals of the business. For more information, visit www.firsthealthadvisory.com.

