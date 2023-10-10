Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
10.10.2023 | 15:14
Nth Degree Events to Present at IMEX Smart Monday

Market Leader Partners with Skift Meetings to Deliver Innovation Lab on Modern Content Management Strategies

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Nth Degree Events today announced it is partnering with Skift Meetings to deliver an insightful Innovation Lab on modern content management. It takes place at IMEX America's Smart Monday program on October 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lab will be led by Skift Meeting's editor-in-chief Miguel Neves. Participants from Nth Degree Events include president Robert Lowe, senior vice president Lisa Ramsey, vice president of content, learning and technology Bree LaBollita and Kristen Hubbard, senior manager of content and learning.

Nth Degree Events

Nth Degree Events



What: Skift Meetings Innovation Lab

Where: IMEX Smart Monday, South Pacific C, North Convention Center, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

When: Monday, October 16, 2023, 2:30 - 5:00 p.m. PDT

Register here: https://live.skift.com/innovation-lab-at-imex-america-2023 (This is an in-person-only event)

The Skift Meetings Innovation Lab is an interactive event addressing key topics through facilitated peer-to-peer discussions. Participants will have the opportunity to uncover valuable knowledge and experience that leads to tangible innovation. Hand-picked event scientists like those from Nth Degree Events and others will lead conversations that spur solutions and help build valuable connections. Participants can expect to leave inspired and full of fresh ideas for their events.

This Innovation Lab will provide tips on how to turn audiences into advocates and explore the following:

  • What you can do to make sure you engage today's demanding audiences
  • Best practices for sourcing, curating and delivering content
  • Why repurposing content is so important, and how you can make the process efficient and effective

IMEX America is the largest trade show in the US for the global meetings, events and incentive travel industry.

About Nth Degree Events

At Nth Degree Events, we focus on delivering ideas that work and creating the world's most impactful events and experiences to advance our clients' personal and business success. We're part of global trade show innovator Nth Degree, which manages more than 13,000 projects and event programs annually around the world. For more information about Nth Degree Events, visit www.nthdegreeevents.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact Information

Robyn Fernsworth
robyn@r2pr.com

SOURCE: Nth Degree Events

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
