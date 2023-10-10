TruPro Elites LLC: TruPro Elites Shares The Five Biggest Mistakes Sellers Make When Running an Online Store

E-commerce advisor provides guidance on avoiding pitfalls that can reduce sales and erode brand awareness for online stores.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / In 2022, independent merchants sold more than 4.1 billion products on Amazon and averaged more than $230,000 in sales, according to the retail giant's annual Small Business Empowerment Report. E-commerce consulting agency TruPro Elites said the statistics show that the Amazon platform can drive sellers' success, but the system also poses challenges that can easily disrupt that success.??









TruPro Elites compiled its list of common issues it has identified and assisted clients in correcting and improving their sales, passive income, and profitability.??

?"Avoiding these common missteps will set you up for success as an Amazon seller," said Fernando Azevedo, Amazon FBA Lead Mentor at TruPro Elites. "Put effort into product listings, inventory management, branding, and customer satisfaction. Doing so will help your products stand out and turn Amazon customers into lifelong buyers, which in turn will scale your stores."??

The Top Five Online Seller Mistakes Are:?

Using Poor Product Photos and Listings. "High-quality photos and well-optimized listings are crucial for success on Amazon," Azevedo said. "Blurry, messy, or inaccurate photos will turn customers away, as will vague or general product descriptions. Listings should have detailed titles, benefits-driven descriptions, accurate details, and quality images that align with the seller's brand. This gives customers confidence in a seller's products." ?

Failing to Understand the Amazon Algorithm. Azevedo pointed to Amazon's A9 algorithm, which determines where a seller's products rank in search. To optimize for it, sellers should include relevant keywords in titles and backend keywords and write compelling copy that incorporates keywords. It's also crucial to understand what terms customers search for and to constantly refine listings to improve visibility and conversion.??

Losing Track of Inventory. "Sellers who run out of stock lose sales, so using inventory management software and analytics is a must for maximizing revenues and retaining customers," Azevedo said. "That allows sellers to adjust inventory levels seasonally and keep extra stock for the Q4 holidays. Using the Fulfilled by Amazon program, which lets Amazon store and ship products, can help with inventory management and logistics."?

Ignoring Brand Building.? "Sellers should not rely on Amazon for all marketing," Azevedo said. Instead, they should build an external brand website with a blog, email list, and social media. Website, blog, social media content, email, and ads can drive customers to a seller's Amazon listings. "Building a brand creates loyal followers who trust you and return for repeat purchases," Azevedo said.?

Failing to Monitor Reviews.? "Customer reviews make or break conversion on Amazon," Azevedo said. "That means sellers have to respond professionally to negative feedback and offer refunds or replacements if appropriate. Conversely, sellers also should encourage satisfied buyers to leave positive reviews. By continuously monitoring product reviews, sellers can implement improvements - a level of customer service that earns more loyal customers."?

For more information on TruPro Elites and its commitment to getting the best results, please visit https://www.truproelites.com.

About TruPro Elites?

TruPro Elites is an Atlanta-based e-commerce consulting agency established in 2021. Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving long-term sustainable financial and lifestyle freedom by providing reliable passive income options that yield consistent results and predictable returns. Our proven expertise has helped create over 100+ Amazon stores, and our motto, "Trust the Process," reflects our commitment to achieving the best results for our clients. Our team coaches and trains individuals to successfully run their own Amazon storefronts using a calculated approach to determine the right products to feature and sell, along with offering done-for-you and placement services. Choose TruPro Elites to guide you on your path to financial independence.?

