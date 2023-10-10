S&J Private Equity Launches the Opportunity Program

S&J Private Equity launches a new program inviting distressed organizations from all sectors for investment consideration.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / S&J Private Equity launches its Opportunity Program, which invites distressed organizations to contact them for investment consideration. Through this new program, S&J Private Equity seeks organizations globally facing financial challenges to rebuild and prepare them for the future.





In the wake of economic uncertainty, S&J Private Equity acknowledges the unique situations many companies are going through. With a dedication to fostering growth and balance, the firm started the Opportunity Program to identify distressed organizations of all sizes from all sectors with tangible assets on their balance sheet.

"Although we mainly invested in sports assets in the first half of the year, we kept an eye on all sectors on a global scale and have always believed in the power of strategic investments and innovative thinking. To my mind, most of the returns of private equity came from financial engineering over pure value creation since 2008 due to the low-rate environment and the nature of the industry. In my opinion, the next decade's highest returns will be correlated to higher levels of value creation. Today, we understand the challenges faced by many companies due to this new economic environment but believe that there will be many opportunities in the next years regarding special situations hence the creation of the Opportunity Program," said Shanka Jayasinha, Managing Principal at S&J Private Equity. "We are here to help. Our team is dedicated to providing not just financial support, but also expertise and guidance to help businesses thrive in these challenging times."

S&J Private Equity brings together experienced teams in numerous industries for its portfolio companies. The firm focuses on crafting tailor-made financial strategies while enforcing effective management practices to navigate the complexities of today's market and achieve sustainable growth.

Distressed companies interested in exploring S&J Private Equity's Opportunity Program are invited to fill out the Opportunity Form on their website.

About S&J Private Equity

S&J Private Equity is a dynamic, technology-driven firm focusing on pre-IPO opportunities, growth capital, and special situations. Founded by Shanka Jayasinha, S&J Private Equity aims to revitalize distressed companies, stimulate growth, and build sustainable success stories across diverse sectors. The firm's innovative approach powered by technology coupled with a commitment to strategic thinking, positions S&J Private Equity as a trusted partner in the ever-changing landscape of private markets.

