Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 15:16
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) 
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Oct-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9413 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 382136 
CODE: PRIT LN 
ISIN: LU1931975319 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1931975319 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIT LN 
Sequence No.:  277137 
EQS News ID:  1745669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

