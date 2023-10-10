IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to present at Redeye Neurology Theme Event on October 11, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, October 10, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at Redeye Neurology Theme Event on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, via online broadcast.

Gunnar Olsson, CEO, will present the company at 10:10-10:30 CEST on October 11, 2023. This event is from 09:00-12:00 at Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, and via live broadcast.

Visit Redeye's event page for more information: https://www.redeye.se/events/910705/redeye-neurology-seminar-cns

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Redeye Neurology Theme Event on October 11, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791581/irlab-to-present-at-redeye-neurology-theme-event-on-october-11-2023