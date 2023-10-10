Sappi North America: Sappi's Ultracast Viva Wins Product of the Year Sustainability Award

Viva is the innovative answer for more sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions to reduce waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Our casting and release paper, Ultracast Viva®, won Product of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Created with a commitment to forward-looking sustainability practices and environmentally friendly manufacturing, Viva is the innovative answer for more responsible solutions to reduce pollution.

"Our team is thrilled to receive the prestigious Business Intelligence Group Product of the Year award," says Mark Hittie, Director of Release Business Strategy. "We designed Ultracast Viva to set a sustainability standard that all other casting and release papers aspire to, and this achievement is a testament to the success of that goal. We look forward to Ultracast Viva's continued impact in the casting and release market."

Ultracast Viva is a first-of-its-kind product that sets the standard for sustainable casting and release products. Amid a global movement to limit or eliminate the use of solvent-based casting systems, Ultracast Viva is a revolutionary development showing that products made for solvent-free systems can be Ultracast Viva wins Product of the Year Sustainability Award reliable and high functioning. Using a proprietary process, it brings to market performance improvements that are more compatible than ever with green chemistry systems, including benefits from its increased reusability and easier handling with expanded temperature limits.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Sappi North America for their sustainability efforts," says Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world."

