110 Grill Opens New Lenox Massachusetts Location

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / 110 Grill®, New England's fastest-growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand, has opened its doors to its newest location at 489 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01240. Nestled into the social center of the Berkshires, the new single-story 110 Grill® restaurant boasts 5,700-square-feet of dining enjoyment in a trendy casual atmosphere - with a 1,700-square-foot outdoor patio. Offering modern American cuisine for all, 110 Grill® Lenox provides guests with access to the full extent of the brand's gluten-free and allergy-sensitive dining options. This is the 40th location for 110 Grill®, a brand recognized for its award-winning allergy commitment.

"We attribute our rapid success and growth to our ability to give diners something they crave, but can rarely find with ease," said Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Dion, 110 Grill. "Because our menu is offered completely gluten-free and our staff is attuned to the needs of those with allergy sensitivities we provide an environment where everyone can enjoy a delicious meal, safely."

110 Grill's award-winning allergy commitment meets all allergen requirements and is the only New England restaurant brand offering 100% of its main menu Gluten Free. All fryolators are free from cross-contamination with gluten, allowing everyone to enjoy their favorite fried foods such as calamari and fried pickles. All 110 Grill® staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. In addition, all allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications. 110 Grill® is the Northeast's fastest-growing restaurant brand.

110 Grill® features an inviting atmosphere for all guests with both its indoor and outdoor seating and a large bar and lounge area. 110 Grill® also offers a private dining room for any function or event needs from birthday celebrations to corporate presentations. Private events are personalized to each individual including dietary accommodations and venue atmosphere. All guests at 110 Grill® can enjoy a wide variety of traditional or gluten-free appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Delicious food options include: BBQ nachos layered with cheese, chicken, and other delicious toppings and firecracker shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce. 110 Grill® also offers a handful of entrees and desserts including the 110 Cyprus Salad, the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger, the red velvet beignets tossed in powdered sugar, and more.

110 Grill Lenox is currently hiring, serving lunch and dinner daily. The bar serves a wide range of wines, maintains seasonal and customary beer selections, and offers a list of signature cocktails with a few non-alcoholic mocktails to satisfy diverse needs.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest-growing restaurant brand in New England. With 40 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/

