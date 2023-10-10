Launchmetrics, the Market's First AI-Powered Brand Performance Cloud, Announces the Appointment of Margot Lasseigne as First Chief Data Officer

As CDO, Margot will oversee Launchmetrics' data-centric strategies, underscoring the company's dedication to cultivating the most advanced data operations and infrastructure to drive unparalleled technological solutions for the industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Launchmetrics, the market's first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud providing Fashion, Lifestyle, and Beauty clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution, announces the internal appointment of Margot Lasseigne as their first Chief Data Officer.





With this, Margot will become the 4th female executive member of the company's executive leadership team, a balanced representation at the senior executive level, reflective of Launchmetrics' dedication to diversity and inclusion.

Effective immediately, Margot will lead Launchmetrics' data-driven initiatives, emphasizing the central role of data as the backbone of product development and reaffirming the company's commitment to providing actionable insights and tailored data solutions in the Fashion, Lifestyle, and Beauty industries. As the company continues to make greater investments in their data strategy, Margot will champion a holistic, cross-functional approach, as well as assume the responsibility of data science projects. Exploring new data value propositions, she will be focused on further leveraging AI and machine learning models to maximize value for clients and partners. Drawing from her comprehensive experience in customer success management and product development, Margot will oversee the integration of the latest data technologies and analytical methods, ensuring Launchmetrics remains the industry's go-to reference for data analytics.

Previously, as VP of Product, Margot led a team of over 200 professionals, spanning from data operations to product management, in developing some of the industry's most pertinent data assets and products. Her role and contributions to founding Launchmetrics' Media Impact Value algorithm make her the perfect choice for this new responsibility, emphasizing Launchmetrics' focus on data insights.

Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics, commented, "Thanks to Margot's analytical, business-first mindset, along with her industry expertise and demonstrated growth within our company, we are confident that our data initiatives will break new ground, offering our clients unparalleled insights to improve brand performance."

Launchmetrics technology monitors data for more than 5,000 lifestyle brands, tracking upwards of 5 million documents per day. Its Brand Performance Cloud encompasses:

+700k Voices across +1M accounts within our global network, across print, online, and social

10,000 print publications (newspapers, magazines, and supplements)

and 50,000 online sources

Thanks to their sophisticated use of both discriminative and generative AI algorithms, Launchmetrics continues to trailblaze in the Fashion, Lifestyle, and Beauty sectors, as the leading SaaS B2B company, allowing for:

Brand disambiguation with up to 97% accuracy

Product categorization with up to 87% accuracy on average

Image matching that is 15% more accurate than Google's Vision API

Launchmetrics' Brand Performance Cloud solutions power and support over:

85% of global fashion shows

2M Lifestyle Images & Videos downloaded every year

$5B sample value managed every season through the Samples tool

