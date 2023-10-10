Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 15:46
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Experts to Moderate Human Trafficking Panel, Present on Digital Intelligence at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Expo and Conference

TYSONS CORNER, Va., PETAH TIKVA, Israel and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023expo and conference, which kicks of Saturday, October 14 at the San Diego Convention Center. With senior leaders engaging with law enforcement and presenting on best practices in digital intelligence, Cellebrite is reinforcing its commitment to advancing justice around the globe. Highlights of Cellebrite's key contributions include:

Cellebrite to moderate a live panel with key philanthropic partners in the fight against human trafficking
When: Saturday, October 14 at 12:15 p.m. PST
Where: Solutions Presentation Theatre: Booth 639
Who: Jared Barnhart, Digital Intelligence Specialist at Cellebrite with moderate a panel of industry leaders and experts who are leading the fight against human trafficking. Panel members include:

  • Derrick Driscoll, COO National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)
  • Matt Parker, Co-founder of the Exodus Road
  • Glen Pounder, Founding board member of Raven

Cellebrite to Present Expertise in 'Unraveling Crime Mysteries'
When: Saturday, October 14 at 4 p.m.
Where: Solutions Presentation Theatre Booth 639
Who: Jared Barnhart, Digital Intelligence Specialist at Cellebrite, will give real-world examples of how digital intelligence solutions can greatly enhance investigations and accelerate justice.

"Our team is eager to connect with the law enforcement community and talk about the best practices when it comes to digital intelligence," says Marque Teegardin, President, Cellebrite Americas. "We are proud to once again sponsor and participate in this valuable conference where 16,000+ of Americas' finest gather to put their heads together to collectively advance justice."

Attendees and the media are encouraged to stop by our Booth 4907 throughout the conference to connect with our team.

Media Contact:
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's.


