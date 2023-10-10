Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, fires Mia Khalifa due to her disgusting tweets celebrating rape, kidnapping, abuse and murder by Hamas Terrorists in Israel.

Mia Khalifa, (real name Sarah Joe O'brien) originally signed a Consulting deal with Red Light Holland on April 21st, 2023. In consideration for providing services to Red Light Holland, Mia Khalifa was paid zero dollars ($0.00) and agreed to be granted options which were to vest in three stages exercisable at 6 months, 12 months and 18 months of the issuance date. Red Light Holland confirms that because Mia Khalifa (Sarah Joe O'brien) was terminated before the 6 month anniversary - she will be entitled to zero (0) options from the Company.

A NOTE FROM CEO TODD SHAPIRO:

First and foremost, our hearts go out to the unsuspecting victims, their families and all of Israel. Our hearts go out to any innocent victim around the world. This is just so heart-breaking and quite frankly we are living in an extremely scary era, as we all need to be cautious of the strong hate that exists against Jewish people in the Middle East - and right here in our country, the United States and in Europe as well.

Regarding the firing of our former consultant, Mia Khalifa, I'm proud to have taken swift action to fire her, effective immediately (on October 7th, 2023) for her disgusting and gross tweets and Instagram posts where she condones death, rape, beatings, kidnapping and hostage taking. Her heinous comments most definitely do not reflect or represent our views as a Company.

When we originally hired Mia Khalifa, we were excited to work with her. As a Company, we were not concerned with her legal choice of adult work in her past. As adults ourselves, we respected that she had made a pro-body/pro-sex choice and her past decision didn't hurt anybody.

In fact, we believed after first talking to Mia she would represent our Company tremendously, as she was openly excited to help spread the word of psychedelics and mushrooms coupled with love and unity to her incredibly large social media following.

Red Light Holland firmly believes that all people should unite and (without making medical claims) we believe that the legal, responsible, informational and educational adult-use of psychedelics can help break barriers and connect us all - as a beautiful unified species, despite race, ethnicity, religion and sex. We are all about love. I mean after all we are in the magic mushroom (truffle) business. Mia, on the other hand, has chosen pure hatred over love and her unconscionable choices have consequences.

How dare we trivialize terrorism? All of our efforts should be focused on stopping those who are committing real violence and those who are filled with real hate.

Please when you have time, click on this link:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8170481/

Research conducted by Leor Roseman shows classical psychedelics have the ability to contribute to peace building between Israelis and Palestinians due to their unique abilities:

1. To create a feeling of unity

2. Connect to other culture through music

3. Revisit and heal from traumatic elements related to the conflict

In essence by defusing our brain's top down biases in a safe environment, psychedelics can contribute to peace building not only by dissolving identities but also by fostering shared deep experiences and personal revelations connected to the larger political context.

As I tweeted to Mia Khalifa, "We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy." Perhaps psychedelics can help that path? I sure hope something does as Red Light Holland strives to unite, not divide. We remain confident and proud in our vision.

With Love and Pride,

Todd Shapiro

