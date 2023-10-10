Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 9th October 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/183473_623853feb4d2c90c_001full.jpg

Project: TUNA

Listing date: 9th October

Key words: DeFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://fishing-tuna.com/

About: Fishing Tuna (TUNA) offers individuals a distinctive fishing and investment opportunity, allowing them to catch fish, earn daily profits, and enhance their equipment by holding TUNA tokens.

Project: NTX

Listing date: 9th October

Key words: Others, ERC20&Cardano

Official Website: https://www.nunet.io/

About: NuNet (NTX) is a decentralized computing platform that leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable the efficient and secure sharing of computing resources, data, and AI services among a global network of users and devices.

Project: MODEX

Listing date: 10th October

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.modex.tech/

About: Modex (MODEX) is a pioneering force in Web3 technology, providing innovative blockchain-based solutions that empower businesses to gain substantial and sustainable competitive advantages by facilitating the transition to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem.

Project: WFCA

Listing date: 11th October

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://wfca.io/

About: World Friendship Cash (WFCA) leveraging blockchain technology encompassing Metaverse NFTs, dedicated chains, and DeFi, establishes a secure, transparent, and efficient economic system, catalyzing fresh opportunities for global trade and economic progress.

Project: AART

Listing date: 11th October

Key words: NFT, ERC20

Official Website: https://all.art/

About: The All.Art Protocol (AART) marks an advance in digital assets and NFT technology. It innovatively combines enhanced standards, embedded license rights, and creator economies, aiming to fuel digital asset adoption and redefine digital ownership. By storing industry-specific metadata on-chain, All.Art Protocol introduces superior NFT standards that set the stage for widespread NFT usage across various industries.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 2nd October 2023 to 8th October 2023

Weekly Listing Summary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/183473_623853feb4d2c90c_002full.jpg

Name: SOW

Weekly gain: 6%

Official Website: https://spowars.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sow_usdt/

Name: XXX

Weekly gain: 5737%

Official Website: https://www.blkwhale.com/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xxx_usdt/

Name: PVFYBO

Weekly gain: 1%

Official Website: https://jrvgcupvsc.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pvfybo_usdt/

Name: STR

Weekly gain: 38%

Official Website: https://www.sourceless.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/str_usdt/

Name: BAD

Weekly gain: 19%

Official Website: https://www.badidea.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bad_usdt/

Name: IMB

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://imbcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/imb_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183473