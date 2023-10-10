P2 telecom, LLC: P2 Telecom Announces Strategic Partnership With the National Esports Collegiate Conference

Leading Provider of Telecom Connectivity Solutions to Power Esports Competitions

STAMFORD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / P2 Telecom LLC, provider of state-of-the-art telecommunications and cloud distribution services, announces a new strategic partnership with the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), powering the rapidly growing esports market and showcasing P2's ongoing commitment to innovation and adaptability.





"With this partnership, P2 is now the preferred provider for connectivity to the hundreds of colleges with esports programs, and the NECC now has one company that it can recommend to colleges for their entire technology stack," said Bill Patchett, CEO of P2 Telecom.

P2 provides connectivity, cloud and software services that provide a complete technology portfolio and drive value, supporting more than 1,000 partners and advisors across North America. Its services include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), mobility, security and software solutions, and technology including DIA, broadband, layer 2, dark fiber, wireless, fixed wireless, TEM, mobility, and IoT.

The National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) sponsors regular seasons and championship tournaments in esports, including popular titles like Fortnite, Overwatch and Rocket League, to name a few, to more than 500 colleges nationwide.

P2 and the NECC said the partnership would provide substantial financial and operational benefits to member institutions and foster continued growth in esports.

"We are excited to partner with P2 to help provide our NECC members an opportunity to potentially improve the infrastructure on their respective campuses and do it at a price that will see them save potentially thousands of dollars annually," said Jacob VanRyn, CEO of NECC. "We're excited to provide this to our members as we try to support them and provide ways for them to improve their program and do it while saving money."

P2 expects to benefit from the widespread recognition and popularity of the esports landscape, promoting growth and new business opportunities, Patchett said. The partnership also demonstrates P2's commitment to community engagement and social interaction.

To learn more about P2 and how it can help businesses navigate the changing landscape of technology and software to meet their business goals, please visit the company's website: p2telecom.com.

To learn more about how NECC is building respect for esports and serving the collegiate gaming community with a safe and inclusive environment, visit neccgames.com.

About P2 Powered by AppDirect

For the last two decades, P2 has provided state-of-the-art telecommunications and cloud distribution services to all our valued clients in North America. Our team in Stamford, Connecticut, has earned the trust of many of the nation's leading telecommunications and cloud companies, developing relationships that are both mutually beneficial and are the driving force behind our success.

About NECC

The NECC began sponsoring esports in 2020 and now sponsors both regular season competition and championships across a wide variety of popular titles. The conference aims to serve the gaming community with respect and is proud to be a safe and inclusive environment.

