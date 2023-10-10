Medium Rare: Black Entrepreneurs Day, a Celebration of Black Business Curated by Daymond John, Returns Wednesday, Nov. 1, Streaming Live From The World Famous Apollo Theater

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 /

Guests Appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, Shaquille O'Neal, Cari Champion, Sloane Stephens, and Many More, Plus - A Celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary With Rick Ross

'NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant' Submissions are Now Open - Awarding $200,000+ in Black Business Grants

Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show "Shark Tank," has announced the fourth-annual Black Entrepreneurs Day (BED). In conjunction with Medium Rare and The Shark Group, Black Entrepreneurs Day is an annual celebration of Black business aiming to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Focused at the intersection of business and entertainment, Black Entrepreneurs Day has quickly become one of the largest and most awarded diversity and inclusion events in the United States. In 2022 alone, BED attracted over 7.6 million broadcast viewers and took home two Webby Awards. This year's free, global livestream will air on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, across the Black Entrepreneurs Day website, YouTube, Facebook, and more, at 7 p.m. ET.

BED features Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance®. The thoughtfully curated segment includes one-on-one discussions with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Whoopi Goldberg, Shaquille O'Neal, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, and Rick Ross, moderated by Daymond John. Additionally, we are proud to have JPMorgan Chase powering conversations with tennis superstar Sloane Stephens and sports journalist Cari Champion.

As part of this year's programming, acclaimed recording artist Rick Ross will take over the renowned Apollo Theater stage for a special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Ross, known for his awe-inspiring vocal performances and lyrical masterpieces, is a supporter of Black entrepreneurs and is an entrepreneur himself, owning more than three dozen QSR franchises across the country.

Since its inception, Black Entrepreneurs Day has provided guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs as well as over $750,000 in business grants via the "NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant," created by Daymond John. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking financial support to take their business to the next level can apply now for a $25,000 NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant by visiting BEDGrant.com through Oct. 11, 2023.

"We may be three years out from the George Floyd travesty and the height of support for Black Lives Matter, but the need for resources and community support for our Black businesses remains paramount. I salute our partners who year after year, support our mission to educate and inspire Black entrepreneurs around the globe," said John. He continued, "This is a full-circle moment for me. We will once again host the event at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, a place where I started my very own entrepreneurial journey by selling FUBU hats on the street. And it's even more poignant as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which has transcended music to be such an important cultural force for so many."

Black Entrepreneurs Day is excited to welcome its A-list guests and business leaders to The World Famous Apollo Theater in Harlem in front of a live studio audience. The legendary Apollo Theater plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding in 1934, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

"As we embark on the fourth year of the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, we are thrilled to once again open the doors of opportunity for Black entrepreneurs across the nation. Through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, we are providing the support and resources necessary to enable Black enterprises to not only thrive but also drive positive change in their respective sectors," said Yumeka Rushing, NAACP Chief Strategy Officer. "We invite aspiring and established Black entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and join us in shaping a brighter future for all. The NAACP remains committed to fostering economic growth and sustainability for Black communities. This is what advocacy in action looks like."

JPMorgan Chase, a proud supporter of Black Entrepreneurs Day since its inception, will return as a prominent partner of this year's event. The firm offers financial tools and resources to help business owners start, run and grow their businesses, and also work towards their personal financial goals. This year, JPMorgan Chase and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will take center stage, powering conversations between Daymond John and renowned superstars Cari Champion and Sloane Stephens. Building a New Legacy presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will feature broadcast journalist Cari Champion and Daymond John as they discuss financial freedom, education and the mentorship program "Brown Girls Dream." The firm will also introduce Serving Up Financial Health presented by JPMorgan Chase with tennis star Sloane Stephens and Daymond John. Looking back on Sloane's rise to fame, this powerful conversation will highlight the importance of financial health and discuss how Sloane keeps her head and heart in the game through meaningful endeavors like the Sloane Stephens Foundation. To learn more about JPMorgan Chase's offerings, visit blackentrepreneursday.com/jpmorganchase.

Returning for year four, The General Insurance will power the event's "Game Changer Conversations" featuring Daymond John in inspirational one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders and cultural icons. Prepare for game-changing conversations with Whoopi Goldberg, Shaquille O'Neal, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and Rick Ross. In addition, The General will further highlight the stories of Black entrepreneurs, artists and creators in this year's BED After Show, a new, live conversation hosted in The General Sound Studio, a professional mobile recording studio housed inside a car designed to give rising artists their big break. Conversations recorded in The General Sound Studio will be hosted by Niani Tolbert, 2022 entrepreneur grant recipient, and shared on The General's social media channels, including TikTok and Instagram.

Hilton is a proud sponsor of Black Entrepreneurs Day and supports businesses of every size, everywhere. In a panel discussion with Daymond John, Hilton executives will speak to the ways the company is dedicated to meeting entrepreneurs where they are, providing them with travel tools as well as new business opportunities. As the home away from home for millions of entrepreneurs every day, Hilton takes seriously its commitment to pave the way for entrepreneurs to reach new heights and new places.

Shopify knows a world with more voices in commerce is better for businesses and consumers. The leading global commerce company is continuing to support Black entrepreneurs everywhere by reshaping the ways in which minorities are supported by giving them a platform to be seen. Through the company's support of the 1MBB initiative, Shopify aims to start, grow and scale one million Black businesses by 2030 to provide a successful path to wealth creation for the Black community. Together with Daymond John and Black Entrepreneurs Day, Shopify will return as a proud partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day and reintroduce the Shopify Pitch Competition. This year's live pitch competition taking place at the Apollo in front of a panel of judges will feature three Shopify merchants. These merchants have the exciting opportunity to win $25,000 and receive valuable mentorship from Daymond John. In addition, Shopify will amplify the Black merchants within their community by reintroducing Daymond John's coveted BED Picks - a hand-selected list of Black-owned Shopify brands that we can't get enough of.

"Every opportunity to elevate brand awareness, drive sales and foster the overall success of the merchants in the 1MBB initiative is truly exciting. This grant-based pitch competition is just one of the many ways Shopify aims to equip these businesses with the resources they need to start, grow and scale. It reflects our dedication to building a future that is equitable and inclusive for all," said Ewuraesi Thompson, Program Lead for Black Entrepreneurship.

McDonald's has been a longtime champion for Black entrepreneurs and the community at large. Through the Black and Positively Golden platform, McDonald's has financially empowered change leaders and cultural trailblazers in the Black community through scholarships, mentorship, and community programs. As part of this ongoing effort to highlight and uplift the voices of the communities it serves, McDonald's is sharing the stage with Black Entrepreneurs in their latest menu campaign, featuring a documentary titled "The Love of Mambo." This documentary showcases the real stories of sauce makers, chefs, small business owners, and devoted fans who are preserving and celebrating Mambo's culinary heritage. The Mambo Heroes, including Arsha Jones, Jermaine Smith, Anthony Thomas, and Tina Gray, will join Daymond John for an exclusive panel conversation that shines light on the journey of these small business owners. Lastly, McDonald's is excited to provide the Mambo Heroes a business grant to support their journey of entrepreneurship.

Leading HR solutions provider and supporter for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), TriNet is a proud partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day 2023. Daymond John will speak with Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, about TriNet's commitment to SMBs, its programs that support entrepreneurial experiences, and the ways in which it is spotlighting diverse communities.

Lowe's is a proud partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day and will host a conversation between Daymond John and Janice Dupré, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. From workforce development programs and community partnerships to its innovative entrepreneur pitch events, Lowe's is continuing to redefine what it means to show up.

As a returning partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day, T-Mobile for Business is joining Daymond John for year four of inspiration, education and celebration. Featuring members of the T-Mobile for Business community alongside Daymond John live from the Apollo, T-Mobile for Business will discuss how unconventional thinking and partnership with HBCU institutions are helping build an infrastructure for the future of learning and development of entrepreneurs.

Continuing to blaze the trail for entrepreneurs everywhere, Salesforce is committed to building a diverse ecosystem where individuals from all walks of life learn relevant skills to build successful careers in tech. Live from Black Entrepreneurs Day, Salesforce will host a conversation between Leah McGowen-Hare, SVP Trailblazer Community, and Daymond John, as well as share inspirational stories highlighting Trailblazers who have learned Salesforce with Trailhead and built businesses to support Salesforce customers.

An avid supporter of Black-owned businesses as well as a returning partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day, Facebook will proudly stream this year's event across Daymond John's Facebook page on Nov. 1 - for FREE. There will also be opportunities for the community at home to join the BED conversations on Threads.

The one-of-a-kind historic live-stream will take place on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET live from Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater. The studio audience will be made up of NAACP groups, HBCU students, and those lucky enough to get a free ticket to the event taping on BlackEntrepreneursDay.com - apply now. For the millions of viewers watching at home, Black Entrepreneurs Day will be completely free and available worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the Black Entrepreneurs Day website, Facebook via Daymond John's page and across all other social media channels.

ABOUT DAYMOND JOHN

Daymond John is CEO and founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John's marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is also the author of three New York Times best-selling books. A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John is celebrating his 15th season on ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show "Shark Tank" where as one of the original Sharks, he demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare's work also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

ABOUT SHARK GROUP

The Shark Group's team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency's culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Aflac, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, and many others. Learn more at www.TheSharkGroup.com.

