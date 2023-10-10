Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Amarillo, TX on Oct. 26

Amarillo Will Be the First Buc-ee's Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Amarillo, Texas, on Friday, October 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. CDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders who helped make the project possible.





Located at 9900 East Interstate 40, Buc-ee's Amarillo will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 108 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Amarillo groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Cole Stanley, City Councilmen Josh Craft, Don Tipps, Tom Scherlen, Les Simpson and Former Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 46 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee's is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. As of today, Buc-ee's has broken ground on travel centers in Springfield, MO; Hillsboro, TX; Harrison County, MS; Smiths Grove, KY; and Johnstown, CO.

"Amarillo is the midpoint between Chicago and Los Angeles on the fabled Route 66," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "I can't think of a better place to put a Buc-ee's."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Amarillo will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 12 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers.

