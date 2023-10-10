Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx Has Entered Into Agreements With Its Shareholders To Mitigate Dilution And Create Two New Classes Of Shares

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Pennexx through written consent and agreements with its major shareholders the company has created two new classes of stock, Series A and B. Series A stock has no conversion to common but is a voting stock for the company and Series B is intended to be offered as performance-based incentive stock to key hires of the company.



Details of these transactions will be included in the third-quarter filings.



Through these agreements, the board of directors has used the Series A Shares to keep the company's outstanding shares to approximately 60 million shares by exchanging common stock of a major shareholder for unconvertable Series A stock.



This has maintained the level of dilution. With an authorized level of 150 million shares, the company has a significant ability to raise funds in the future if it so chooses.



Having a stock class of preferred series B stock that can be offered to incoming management and key hires means that the company can attract a high caliber of executive management.



Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "It is exciting now that the company's products are being proven in the field. We can prepare for the tremendous growth opportunity we have foreseen."

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409.

