BoomTax: Act Fast: Your Guide to Addressing the IRS Penalty Letter 1865-C in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / The IRS has begun sending out IRS Letter 1865-C for paper filings that are unable to be processed. This can be for a variety of reasons, including improper format, incorrect forms, and typos among other things.

IRS Letter 1865-C

The IRS Letter 1865-C , Information Return (Paper) Incomplete or Rejected for Processing is a notice sent out to filers who have submitted paper filings that cannot be processed. There are a variety of reasons why this may be the case. A few reasons a filing may be unprocessable include:

Typos in the company name or EIN

Masked EIN or SSNs

Incorrect format

Misprints where the data doesn't align with the boxes

The filer typically has thirty (30) days to respond to their IRS Letter 1865-C and correct the issue(s).

Paper Filing Issues

Starting on January 1, 2024, the threshold for paper filing forms will be significantly reduced, increasing the likelihood of incurring fines or penalties in an already error-prone process.

The paper filing form count threshold will be reduced to only ten (10) forms beginning in tax year 2023. This means that any filer submitting more than 10 forms of one kind must submit their filing electronically before the applicable deadlines . If a filer has more than 10 forms and chooses to paper file, then they may incur hefty penalties.

Submitting forms via paper filing is prone to mistakes and errors, but e-filing forms takes the guesswork out of tax submissions.

E-filing Advantages

E-filing is highly recommended by the IRS and offers many advantages over traditional paper filing, including faster and more effective submission and processing times.

When using an IRS-authorized software provider , there are typically many rounds of data validation to confirm that your data is ready to file; this is something that you can't get with paper filing.

Additionally, e-filing allows for quicker turnaround times which results in faster results. This accelerated response time allows filers more time to review potential errors and make corrections easily.

