Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 September 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,340,600.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
Financials
Luxembourg
13.9
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
United States
7.7
3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.6
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.9
5
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Financials
Japan
2.7
6
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.6
7
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.4
8
Novartis
Health Care
Switzerland
2.4
9
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.3
10
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
2.3
11
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.0
12
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.9
13
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.9
14
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
1.8
15
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.7
16
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.7
17
Murata Manufacturing
Information Technology
Japan
1.7
18
Daiwa House Industry
Real Estate
Japan
1.7
19
Raytheon Technologies
Industrials
United States
1.6
20
Nabtesco
Industrials
Japan
1.5
21
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.2
Total equity investments
61.5
Cash and other net assets
38.5
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2023
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
14.9
Europe: Long-Short Fund
13.9
Japan
9.8
United Kingdom
8.2
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.7
Americas: Direct Equities
4.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan
2.4
Cash and other net assets
38.5
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2023
% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund
13.9
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.7
Financials: Direct Equities
4.5
Total Financials
26.1
Industrials
6.9
Consumer Staples
6.4
Energy
6.2
Health Care
4.3
Information Technology
4.1
Communication Services
3.5
Consumer Discretionary
2.3
Real Estate
1.7
Cash and other net assets
38.5
100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
10 October 2023