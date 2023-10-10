Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,340,600.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 13.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials United States 7.7 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.6 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.7 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.6 7 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 8 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 9 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 10 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 11 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.0 12 Sanofi Health Care France 1.9 13 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.9 14 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.8 15 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.7 16 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.7 17 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.7 18 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.7 19 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 1.6 20 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.5 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.2 Total equity investments 61.5 Cash and other net assets 38.5 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2023

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 14.9 Europe: Long-Short Fund 13.9 Japan 9.8 United Kingdom 8.2 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Americas: Direct Equities 4.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.4 Cash and other net assets 38.5 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2023

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 13.9 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Financials: Direct Equities 4.5 Total Financials 26.1 Industrials 6.9 Consumer Staples 6.4 Energy 6.2 Health Care 4.3 Information Technology 4.1 Communication Services 3.5 Consumer Discretionary 2.3 Real Estate 1.7 Cash and other net assets 38.5 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

10 October 2023