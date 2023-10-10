Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 16:06
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,340,600.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2023

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*

Financials

Luxembourg

13.9

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

United States

7.7

3

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.6

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.9

5

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

Financials

Japan

2.7

6

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.6

7

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.4

8

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.4

9

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.3

10

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.3

11

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.0

12

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.9

13

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.9

14

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

1.8

15

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.7

16

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.7

17

Murata Manufacturing

Information Technology

Japan

1.7

18

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

1.7

19

Raytheon Technologies

Industrials

United States

1.6

20

Nabtesco

Industrials

Japan

1.5

21

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.2

Total equity investments

61.5

Cash and other net assets

38.5

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2023

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

14.9

Europe: Long-Short Fund

13.9

Japan

9.8

United Kingdom

8.2

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Americas: Direct Equities

4.6

Asia Pacific ex Japan

2.4

Cash and other net assets

38.5

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2023

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

13.9

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Financials: Direct Equities

4.5

Total Financials

26.1

Industrials

6.9

Consumer Staples

6.4

Energy

6.2

Health Care

4.3

Information Technology

4.1

Communication Services

3.5

Consumer Discretionary

2.3

Real Estate

1.7

Cash and other net assets

38.5

100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 October 2023


