Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2023.
10 October 2023