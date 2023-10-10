Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2023.

10 October 2023