10.10.2023 | 16:24
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

10 October 2023


