Pepco and Sustainable Maryland Award Nine District of Columbia and Maryland Communities and Nonprofits $100,000 To Support Open Space and Resiliency Projects

Grants support environmental stewardship programs, enhance community resiliency through emergency preparedness and more

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / To help support the development of environmental, open space and resiliency projects across the District of Columbia and Maryland communities, Pepco and Sustainable Maryland announced the nine recipients of the 2023 Sustainable Communities Grants Program. The one-time grants, totaling $100,000, support environmental stewardship programs, community gardens, and enhanced resiliency for local communities. This funding is made available through Pepco's Sustainable Communities Grant program.

"The projects and organizations highlighted today are working to make a lasting impact on the environment and in the communities we serve," said Valencia McClure, Pepco region president. "We are proud to partner with them and our broader communities as we work to reach our shared climate objectives and advance a cleaner and safer environment for everyone."

Pepco launched the Sustainable Communities Grant program in 2020. To date, the program has provided $350,000 in grants supporting environmental, open space and resiliency efforts in the communities where Pepco serves.

"The municipalities and nonprofits that comprise the 2023 Pepco Sustainable Communities grantees are to be commended for their progressive leadership on environmental stewardship and climate resilience within their communities," said Mike Hunninghake, Director of Sustainable Maryland. "The towns and organizations represented in the program continue to grow each year, adding to the breadth of impactful and inspirational projects across Montgomery County, Prince George's County and the District of Columbia."

This year, Pepco and Sustainable Maryland have awarded grants to the following municipalities:

Town of Upper Marlboro ($8,000) - The grant will be used in Budget Priority Emergency Resiliency Support from the Town's Community Emergency Response Team.

The grant will be used in Budget Priority Emergency Resiliency Support from the Town's Community Emergency Response Team. Centro de Apoyo Familiar ($10,000) - The grant will be used to educate diverse Hispanic youth and communities on topics such as indoor air and water quality, healthy homes, and environmental justice.

The grant will be used to educate diverse Hispanic youth and communities on topics such as indoor air and water quality, healthy homes, and environmental justice. City of Takoma Park ($10,000) - The grant will be used for invasive species management, increasing biodiversity, and expanding educational opportunities.

The grant will be used for invasive species management, increasing biodiversity, and expanding educational opportunities. DC Greens ($10,000) - The grant will support operations and fruit and vegetable production at The Well at Oxon Run during the 2024 season.

The grant will support operations and fruit and vegetable production at The Well at Oxon Run during the 2024 season. Edgewood Alley Green ($10,000) - The grant award will be used to acquire two additional lots, expanding the existing green space which promotes inclusive, safe, and healthy recreational opportunities.

The grant award will be used to acquire two additional lots, expanding the existing green space which promotes inclusive, safe, and healthy recreational opportunities. Glenmont Forest Neighbors Civic Association ($10,000) - The grant will be used to install a community garden that will increase community resiliency and environmental stewardship within an area that is highly diverse.

The grant will be used to install a community garden that will increase community resiliency and environmental stewardship within an area that is highly diverse. Joe's Movement Emporium ($10,000) - The grant will be for CreativeGREENWorks which engages youth and young adults of color from Prince George's County in environmental stewardship and skill building.

The grant will be for CreativeGREENWorks which engages youth and young adults of color from Prince George's County in environmental stewardship and skill building. One Montgomery Green ($12,000) - This grant will support the organization's program focused on engaging Montgomery County high school students in climate change and community-based plans and activities.

This grant will support the organization's program focused on engaging Montgomery County high school students in climate change and community-based plans and activities. Housing Authority of the City of College Park ($20,000) - The grant will be used to improve quality of life and emergency preparedness for low-income seniors living in city properties.

Pepco's Sustainable Communities Grant program provides grants for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, and environmental conservation. The program also provides grants to support resiliency projects that demonstrate innovation in providing a safe and reliable resource for a community during a time of emergency. Municipalities, recreational authorities, and nonprofits in the Pepco service area can apply for a Sustainable Communities grant each year. A committee with representatives from Pepco, the University of Maryland, and nonprofit and state agencies will review each application and select the projects to receive funding.

The Sustainable Communities Grant program is part of Pepco's Climate Commitments in the District of Columbia and Maryland, multi-faceted, action-oriented efforts to help the District and Maryland achieve their clean energy and climate goals. As part of the commitment, the company is taking actionable measures to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint and deliver innovative solutions that will empower customers and communities to achieve greater greenhouse gas reduction. The effort supports the broader Path to Clean goal of Pepco's parent company, Exelon, to reduce its operations-driven emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero operations by 2050.

Interested organizations can learn more about the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request at pepco.com/SustainableCommunities.

To learn more about Pepco, visit The Source, our online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting pepco.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/PepcoConnect , and on Twitter at twitter.com/PepcoConnect. Pepco's mobile app is available at pepco.com/MobileApp.

# # #

About Pepco:

Pepco is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Pepco provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 919,000 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

About Sustainable Maryland:

Sustainable Maryland (SM) is a free and voluntary outreach and certification program that helps Maryland communities pursue a sustainable future. Serving the University's land grant mission, SM provides local jurisdictions with a unique framework with which to benchmark local sustainability initiatives, and a comprehensive suite of policies, resources, direct support, and incentives designed to help communities advance a broad range of sustainability goals.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pepco

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Pepco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791618/pepco-and-sustainable-maryland-award-nine-district-of-columbia-and-maryland-communities-and-nonprofits-100000-to-support-open-space-and-resiliency-projects