Alibaba Group: A Greener Games: How Alibaba Cloud Supports Sustainability at the 19th Asiad

By Di Wu

Alibaba Cloud launched a sustainable lifestyle tool to help participants of the Hangzhou Asian Games adopt low-carbon habits and cut emissions.

The 16-day sporting blitz is set become the largest and most staff-intensive Asiad in history, with around 20,000 athletes, volunteers, staff and media staying at the Asian Games Village.

While the games' scale is growing, organizers are working to reduce their environmental impact.

Enter Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert sustainability platform, which encourages participants to make green choices by rewarding actions like recycling bottles, opting out of plastic bags and more.

It's a win-win. Village residents at the Asian Games accumulate rewards on the interactive web application and are able to redeem them for limited-edition memorabilia and other low-carbon products.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today, according to William Xiong, the General Manager of Enterprise Service Cloud at Alibaba Cloud.

"Energy Expert helps our global customers fight against climate change by enabling them to identify the sources of the carbon emissions from their daily activities as well as from their products," he explained in an interview with Alizila.

Below is a transcript of this video, edited for clarity and brevity

William Xiong: One of the central themes of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou is green. For the Asian Games organizing committee, how to hold a green Asian Games is a top priority.

This is something that Energy Expert can help with.

Energy Expert is a Software-as-a-Service platform which provides green solutions for global customers.

It helps companies and organizations to identify the sources of the carbon emissions from their business activities and products. It then helps them to measure, analyze and reduce their carbon emissions.

Additionally, Energy Expert provides cutting-edge technology on energy efficiency optimization and emission forecasts through deep learning-based AI models.

For the Asian Games, Energy Expert launched a sustainable lifestyle web application that helps participants of the Asian Games adopt low-carbon behaviors.

The interactive web application rewards athletes, reporters and staff members of the Asian Games with carbon points for making eco-friendly lifestyle choices. Energy Expert built up a system that translates individual low-carbon activities into carbon points.

Across the Asian Games village, participants can scan the QR code and record their low-carbon activities in the web application in exchange for carbon points.

They can then accumulate the points and redeem them for badges and Energy Expert-certified low-carbon products.

Additionally, Energy Expert has provided carbon footprint measurement, carbon neutrality calculation for Asian Games licensed products, and certification services for pin center and low-carbon stores in Asian Games village.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges in terms of sustainable development in the world.

Energy Expert helps our global customers fight against climate change by enabling them to identify the sources of the carbon emissions from their daily activities as well as from their products.

Energy Expert will continue to provide digital services and make contributions to future sports events, and other global meetings and exhibitions.

