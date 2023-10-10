GoDaddy: 2022 .gay Impact Report | A New and Safer Digital Experience With .gay

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / GoDaddy



As originally published in the 2022 .gay Impact Report

A New and Safer Digital Experience With .gay

When it comes to domain extensions, .gay stands apart with its clear commitments to support LGBTQIA+ communities. The .gay Rights Protections Policy provides a clear and enforceable protocol to take down hateful content and deal with any intentional slandering of LGBTQIA+ individuals or groups.

20% of all new .gay registration revenue (not just profit!) is donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations to help address key issues facing these communities.

By championing these initiatives, .gay aims to create a platform where LGBTQIA+ people can feel celebrated, supported, and most importantly, protected.

"Finding my .gay domain and the platform of creatives it unites gave me an instant sense of safety and community in an online environment. I hope it ignites many inspiring connections and collaborations!" - Jake, www.OhHeyJake.gay

DONATIONS THROUGH 2022:

$181,206.14 raised and donated to LGBTQIA+ community beneficiaries, GLAAD and CenterLink.

REGISTRATIONS THROUGH 2022:

Over 19,000 active .gay registrations.

BRAND REACH THROUGH 2022:

More than 750,000,000 people reached through social media channels and influencer partnerships.

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here.

About .gay

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

About GoDaddy Registry

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world's largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc -- and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.

